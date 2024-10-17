Mid-East conflict: Time to call in Peters?

New Zealand has the status and viewpoint to help find solutions to the growing Middle East conflict, Prof Robert Patman says.

A year after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that sparked its retaliatory war in Gaza, no lasting ceasefire is in sight.

In fact, the conflict has expanded to include the contested West Bank, attacks on Hezbollah militants and civilians in Lebanon, and growing tit-for-tat military assaults between Israel and Iran, the international relations specialist from the University of Otago says.

"The current situation is not working. We've not had a ceasefire for 12 months, despite quite energetic efforts," he tells Global Insight.

"So, there is scope for other parties to make a contribution."

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is experienced and with a distinctive view, says Prof Robert Patman. Photo: Getty Images

Prof Patman believes New Zealand could take that role and would get a hearing.

"I think New Zealand is well placed to do that," he said.

The country has a positive reputation in the Middle East, as it recently signed a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates and has good relations with the Gulf states and Israel.

New Zealand’s "soft power" in the Middle East grew considerably after the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack on March 15 in 2019 that killed 51 people, Prof Patman said.

"Many citizens of the Middle East were impressed by the way New Zealand handled that terrorist atrocity."

He would like to see New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters travelling to the Middle East to present "a distinctive Western perspective, on how this problem can be solved".

"Mr Peters is experienced. He has a distinctive view. His view is that we should have had a ceasefire much earlier... and he also wants reform of the UN Security Council.

"These are issues that will go down well with many actors."

Prof Patman also discussed the United States’ "incoherent" approach to the Israel-Gaza war, its recent tougher stance towards Israel, and the way New Zealand was conducting its independent foreign policy.

