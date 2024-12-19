Global Insight: NZ reputation has 'dipped' on world stage

New Zealand has failed to impress on the world stage in the face of important and surprising global events this year, Prof Robert Patman says.

The international relations specialist, speaking on Global Insight, says the way New Zealand has addressed some problems has left international observers ‘‘not totally convinced’’.

This has occurred in a year that has held a number of unexpected and significant developments, he says.

‘‘I think it's been a tumultuous and even barbaric year in many respects."

The University of Otago academic points to the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, the collapse of the Assad dictatorship in Syria, the weakness of US politics in the Middle East and swarms of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAPs) above sensitive military sites worldwide as key events of the past 12 months.

Against that backdrop, New Zealand has wrestled with related problems, particularly the possibility of joining the Aukus military alliance, the war in Gaza and climate change.

‘‘I think it's been very much a work in progress for New Zealand in foreign policy,’’ Prof Patman says.

‘‘I think our role hasn't changed dramatically in substantive terms, but I think our reputation has dipped, particularly with our apparent backpedalling on climate change, which has not impressed some international observers.’’

Speaking on Global Insight, Prof Patman also spoke about how events of the past 12 months had undermined humanitarian law and had put the international rules-based system in a precarious position.

‘‘I would characterise the international order of 2024... as one characterised by alarm and hope.’’

