Global Insight: 'Ground-shaking change' should embolden NZ

The stunning New York City election results should embolden New Zealand’s government in its dealings with Donald Trump, Prof Robert Patman says.

This week, three United States territories have elected Democrat governors, including New York City’s (NYC) socialist democrat contender Zohran Mamdani, whom Republican United States President Trump has described as a "100% communist lunatic".

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani holds a press conference in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Reuters

It is a ground-shaking change that will hopefully encourage countries, including New Zealand, to stand up more strongly for their values and interests, the University of Otago international relations specialist says.

"I think we may see a willingness now amongst some liberal democracies . . . to be much more robust in their dealings with the Trump administration," Prof Patman says.

The NYC, Virginia and New Jersey election results are seen as an early signal of US voters’ feelings about Trump’s performance so far in his second term as US President.

Speaking on Global Insight, Prof Patman describes it as a "political earthquake" that has left Trump "more vulnerable".

To date, many liberal democracies, including New Zealand, have tried to manage Trump by being quiet even when his policies have undermined issues of core national interest, such as the international rule of law, or humanitarian values.

"We've pulled our punches in places like Gaza and Sudan."

But the election results "may encourage liberal democracies, other than Canada and authoritarian states like China, to be a lot more defiant and to, if you like, find their voice".

On this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman also discusses the legacy of former US vice-president Dick Cheney and the ripple effects of the civil war in Sudan that could reach New Zealand shores.