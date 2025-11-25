Global Insight: 'Time to team up' to tackle climate change

Tag-teaming with other countries to wrestle climate change should be New Zealand’s urgent task given the United States’ lack of leadership, Prof Robert Patman says.

The international relations specialist says the current US administration is ‘‘showing no leadership at all’’ on the threats posed by climate change.

New Zealand needs to work with other countries to fill the vacuum, the University of Otago academic says.

‘‘New Zealand should be participating in multilateral efforts to wrestle with [this] problem... We can't afford to wait until America recognises there is climate change."

Indigenous groups made their presence felt during the COP30 gathering in Belem, Brazil. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

His comments, on the latest episode of Global Insight, are made in light of an increasing number of conflicts worldwide in which climate change is a factor.

Prof Patman urges New Zealand’s government to cooperate with other countries that view climate change as a real threat.

‘‘New Zealand has to act with greater agency and self-confidence on the international stage. And that means not acting alone.’’

Arguing New Zealand’s contribution to climate change is small, ignores the fact all countries are impacted, even if some more so than others.

‘‘We won't escape it - it doesn't respect borders.

‘‘If New Zealand showed some leadership... that would be greatly appreciated in the region that is so important to this country, the Pacific Island nations.’’

On this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman discusses the threat Iran’s drought poses to that country’s totalitarian regime; the ‘‘major issue’’ posed by the US absence at the just-completed COP30 global climate summit; the ways climate change is exacerbating conflict, particularly in Africa and the Middle East; and New Zealand’s ‘‘enlightened self-interest’’ in firmly supporting Pacific Island nations with their top security issue, climate change.

