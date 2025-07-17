Air India crash focus on captain, fuel switches: report

Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby soon after in Ahmedabad. Photo: Reuters

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the Air India flight that crashed indicates the captain turned off the switches controlling fuel to the plane's engines, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The newspaper cited people familiar with United States officials' early assessment of evidence uncovered in the investigation into the crash, which killed 260 people last month. One person survived.

The first officer, who was flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, asked the more experienced captain why he moved the switches to the "cutoff" position after it climbed off the runway, the report said.

The first officer expressed surprise and then panicked, while the captain seemed to remain calm, the WSJ reported.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Boeing and Air India did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report.

The two pilots involved were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, who had total flying experience of 15,638 hours and 3403 hours, respectively.

A preliminary report released last week by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau depicted confusion in the cockpit shortly before the June 12 crash, and raised fresh questions over the position of the critical engine fuel cutoff switches.