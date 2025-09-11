Aussie teen charged over extremist material

A Brisbane teenager has been charged with terrorism offences after violent, extremist material was allegedly found during a police raid.

The 18-year-old is set to face court on Thursday after a joint terrorism task force searched his property at The Gap in the city's north.

The man had a video and a document linked to "proscribed terrorist organisations" on his electronic devices, police allege.

The devices, containing a "large amount" of data, books associated with nationalist and racist violent extremism and chemicals, were among the items seized in Tuesday's raid, police said.

The man was charged with two counts of possessing and controlling violent extremist material obtained or accessed using a carriage service.

The maximum penalty for the offence is five years in jail.

The search warrant was executed by a joint task force of state and federal police as well as the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

The man is set to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Extremist groups are targeting vulnerable and young people online for radicalisation as they are more susceptible to being influenced, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said.

"We know these extremists are preying on young people in the same way that child sex offenders attempt to groom children," AFP Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt said in a statement.

"We urge parents, carers, family and friends to speak out if they see any signs of radicalisation in people they are close with."

Signs a person may be susceptible to radicalisation include social isolation, use of extremist rhetoric or propaganda, fixating on conspiracy theories and using fringe online forums, AFP said.