Blasts rock Indian Kashmir as Pakistan conflict escalates

A man uses his mobile phone to film debris of shops damaged by cross-border shelling in Lagama village in Indian Kashmir's Baramulla district. Photo: Reuters

Blasts rang out across Indian Kashmir and the Sikh holy city of Amritsar in neighbouring Punjab state late on Friday, with the Indian military saying they were shooting down drones in the worst fighting with Pakistan in nearly three decades.

The explosions in Amritsar - the first heard in the three-day-old conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours - could mark a further expansion in the hostilities that have alarmed world powers.

Projectiles and flashes were seen in the night sky above the Indian Kashmir city of Jammu that was plunged into a blackout in the second night of blasts in the region's winter capital, officials and a Reuters journalist said.

"Drones have been sighted ... They are being engaged," said an Indian military official who asked not to be named.

Ten blasts were heard near the airport in the Indian Kashmir city of Srinagar and there were explosions in a dozen other locations in the contested region, other security officials added.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan which dismissed Indian accusations that it had launched attacks on the same area on Thursday night.

The old foes have been clashing since India struck several areas that it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan on Wednesday in retaliation for a deadly attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.

Pakistan dismissed Indian accusations that it was involved. Both countries have exchanged cross-border fire and shelling and sent drones and missiles into each other's airspace.

Around 48 people have been killed since Wednesday, according to casualty estimates on both sides of the border that have not been independently verified.

Tourists and villagers fled border zones, residents rushed to stockpile food and people were told to stay indoors in cities in Kashmir and beyond. India's cricket board on Friday suspended the IPL - the sport's richest tournament - and the Pakistan Super League postponed its remaining eight matches.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been fraught with tension since they gained independence from colonial Britain in 1947. The countries have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, and clashed many times.

India's airforce earlier said Pakistan used Turkish drones to attack 36 locations on India's west and northwest, in Kashmir and further afield in states bordering Pakistan all the way to the edge of the Arabian Sea on Thursday night into Friday morning.

India responded with drones on targets in Pakistan and destroyed one air defence system, Indian Air Force officer Vyomika Singh told a media briefing.

Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had dismissed earlier Indian accusations of Pakistani attacks as "baseless and misleading" and said Pakistan had not carried out any "offensive actions".

In Pakistani Kashmir, officials said heavy shelling from across the border killed five civilians, including an infant, and wounded 29 others in the early hours of Friday.

The fighting is the deadliest since a limited conflict between the two countries in Kashmir's Kargil region in 1999.

Sirens had blared for more than two hours earlier on Friday in in Amritsar, which houses the Golden Temple revered by Sikhs.

Tourists fled the city by road as the airport was closed.

"We really wanted to stay but the loud sounds, sirens, and blackouts are giving us sleepless nights. Our families back home are worried for us so we have booked a cab and are leaving," said a British national who did not want to be named.

Schools and coaching centres were closed in the Bikaner region of India's desert state of Rajasthan, and residents near the Pakistan border said they were asked to move further away and consider moving in with relatives or using accommodation arranged by the government.

Further south in Bhuj in Gujarat, authorities said tourist buses had been kept on standby in case they needed to evacuate people near the Pakistan border.

India's Directorate General of Shipping directed all ports, terminals and shipyards to increase security, amid "growing concerns regarding potential threats".

Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Friday, losing about $83 billion in market value, with both key stock indexes losing 1.1%.

Pakistan's benchmark share index closed 3.52% higher with traders crediting a fall off in violence in Pakistani territory after Thursday's clashes.