Cargo plane crashes in Kentucky

A UPS plane has crashed in the US state of Kentucky shortly after takeoff, and police say injuries are being reported.



The cargo plane was on its way to Honolulu in Hawaii, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5.15pm local time on Tuesday, November 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky," the FAA said in a statement.

UPS said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, but had yet to confirm any injuries or casualties.

The airport is home to UPS Worldport, a global hub for the delivery firm's air cargo operations and its largest package handling facility in the world.

As night fell, live aerial footage over the scene broadcast by WLKY-TV, a local CBS affiliate, showed the red-orange glow of flames from fires ignited on the ground by the crash spread over 1.6km.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was responding to reports of a plane crash and that injuries had been reported.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available.

"Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X.