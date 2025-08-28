Children shot at while they prayed

Two children have been killed and 17 other people wounded at Minneapolis Catholic school when a shooter dressed in black opened fire on students attending Mass, authorities say.



It was a shocking outburst of violence at the beginning of the school year in the United States.

The assailant fired through the windows at students sitting in pews and entering the church and then killed himself, officials said. Two students, aged 8 and 10, were pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters.

Weston Halsne, who is in the fifth grade (ages 10-11), told CBS News his friend was hit by a bullet while trying to protect him.

"The shots were like, right next to me. I think I got like gunpowder on my neck."

When shots were fired, Weston and his friend nestled themselves under the pews in the church, he said.

"They shot through the stained glass windows I think, and it was really scary," Weston said.

He said he was about two seats away from the stained glass windows when the shooting began and that's when his friend stepped in to help him.

"The first one I was like 'What is that?'… And then I heard it again (and) I just ran under the pew and then I covered my head. My friend Victor saved me though 'cause he laid on top of me but he got hit."

Local hospitals said they were treating 15 children and two adults, with many suffering gunshot wounds.

"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church," a visibly angry Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told a news conference

FBI director Kash Patel said the case was being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

Patel identified the attacker as Robin Westman, who public records show to be a 23-year-old resident of the area. Court records show Westman's name was changed from Robert Westman in 2020 on the grounds that they identified as female.

Frey said the incident should not be used as an excuse to persecute other transgender people. "Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainise our trans community, or any other community out there, has lost their sense of common humanity."

Families and loved ones comfort each other outside police barricades. Photo: Reuters

The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, a private elementary school with about 395 students, was the 146th such incident since January, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

It was one of the first signs that the epidemic of gun violence at US schools in recent years has not abated as the fall semester opens.

It also showed the difficulty that authorities face in stopping such shootings, even though new technologies, screening techniques and policing protocols have been developed over the years to prevent recurrences. The shooter in Minneapolis was able to avoid safeguards against intruders entering the school by targeting children through the windows of a nearby church.

Officials said the shooter fired dozens of rounds, using a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, which were all purchased legally. They said they had recovered additional firearms at other residences connected to Westman. Police vehicles were stationed at a house identified by public records as Westman's residence, several miles south of the school.

At least two of the church doors had been barricaded from the outside using wooden planks, O'Hara said.

They said the shooter did not have an extensive criminal history and said they were trying to identify a motive. They said they found a smoke bomb at the scene and were searching a vehicle in the parking lot.

Public records showed Westman's mother, Mary Westman, had worked as an administrative assistant at Annunciation Church.

Police vehicles were stationed at a house identified by public records as Westman's residence, several kilometres south of the school. Westman's relatives declined to comment.

Law enforcement was investigating multiple online videos to determine if they were posted by the shooter, according to two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The shooting happened at Annunciation Catholic School, a private elementary school with about 395 students connected to a Roman Catholic Church. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting and said the FBI was on the scene. "Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" he said on social media.

He ordered the US flag to be flown at half-staff nationwide as a sign of mourning.

Wednesday's attack did not appear to be related to three other shootings over the past 24 hours in Minneapolis, including one at a Jesuit high school, that left three people dead.

Minneapolis has experienced a significant rise in homicides following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, which prompted nationwide civil disturbances and staffing shortages in the city's police department. The city recorded 54 homicides last year, down from 71 in 2021 but well above the 29 recorded in 2019.

Minnesota as a whole has a gun death rate below the national average, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention group.

The state in the north central US also experienced an outburst of political violence in May, when a gunman posing as a police officer killed the Democratic state House speaker and her husband and wounded a Democratic state senator and his wife, in what authorities said were targeted assassinations.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to federal murder charges.