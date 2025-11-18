Investigation urged as 98 Palestinians die in Israeli custody

The sprawling Israeli military incarceration centre Ofer Prison in the Israeli occupied West Bank. Photo: Getty Images

At least 98 Palestinians have died in Israeli detention since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, a rights group said on Monday, alleging torture and medical neglect and calling for an international investigation.

A report by Physicians for Human Rights Israel, entitled "Death Sentence for Palestinians in Custody," said at least 46 died in Israel Prison Service facilities and 52, all from the Gaza Strip, died in military custody.

The treatment has persisted despite the ceasefire in Gaza declared last month, the report said. The group, founded by Israeli physicians, described the toll as unprecedented and said the actual figure may be higher.

PHRI said initial post-mortem findings and testimonies pointed to a pattern of severe abuse, including head injuries, internal bleeding and broken ribs, as well as extreme malnutrition and denial of lifesaving care.

The report concluded by calling for an independent international investigation to uncover the causes of the deaths and ensure that those responsible are held to account.

An Israeli military spokesperson said detentions comply with Israeli and international law and acknowledged detainee deaths, some arising because of prior illness or injuries, and said each case was investigated by military police.

A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service said it operates under legal oversight, ensures inmates’ rights and investigates all deaths in custody. The service denied the treatment alleged and said it was unaware of the incidents as presented. It also noted recent cooperation with the UN Committee Against Torture.

The United Nations and rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over conditions for Palestinians detained since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza where a ceasefire was reached last month.