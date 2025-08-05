Diddy loses bid for early release

Sean "Diddy" Combs will stay in jail until sentencing in October. Photo: Reuters

Sean "Diddy" Combs has lost his bid to be released from jail ahead of his October 3 sentencing, after the hip-hop mogul was found not guilty at his sex crimes trial of the most serious charges he faced.

In July this year, Combs was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life, but found guilty of lesser prostitution-related offences.

The 12-member jury unanimously convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted the 55-year-old of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking two of his former romantic partners.

He faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence on each of the two prostitution counts.

Combs' lawyers had asked US District Judge Arun Subramanian on July 29 to release Combs on a $US50 million ($NZ84.6 million) bond, arguing conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn were dangerous.

They also submitted that defendants convicted in the past of prostitution-related charges that were similar to Combs' were usually released before sentencing.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney's office countered in an August 1 court filing that staffing levels, medical services and facility conditions at the MDC had improved since Combs was arrested in September 2024.

They also said evidence of Combs' physical violence presented at trial showed he was a danger to the community.

In a written ruling on Monday, Subramanian said Combs' arguments "might have traction in a case that didn't involve evidence of violence, coercion or subjugation in connection with the acts of prostitution at issue, but the record here contains evidence of all three."

Combs' lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.