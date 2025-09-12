Global Insight: Time for action over 'desperate' Gaza situation

This weekend’s massed march across Auckland Harbour Bridge by pro-Palestinian protesters should signal to the New Zealand government it is time for concrete steps putting pressure on Israel, Prof Robert Patman says.

Tens of thousands of protesters from throughout New Zealand were expected to march across Auckland’s main harbour bridge on Saturday, demanding the government took action to end the killing in Gaza and imposed sanctions on Israel.

University of Otago international relations specialist Prof Patman said the march showed it was time the government ‘‘got off the fence’’.

Palestinians walk amid rubble after an Israeli strike hit an evacuated residential building at Shati (Beach) refugee camp, amid the Israeli military offensive, in Gaza City. Photo: Reuters

‘‘The time for sitting and waiting for something to happen is over. The situation in Gaza is desperate and it has global ramifications, none of which are good news for this country,’’ Prof Patman said.

‘‘The government needs to respond to the growing sense of frustration in the country about the situation in the Middle East.’’

The New Zealand government should take symbolic and practical steps, he said.

Watch the full interview here

Actions could include recognizing a Palestinian state and working with other liberal democracies to put more pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘‘Such measures as curbing diplomatic representation of Israel in liberal democratic countries [and] applying sanctions. That is a big deal, particularly for Israel in the EU — about 34% of Israeli exports go to the EU.’’

In this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman also discussed what motivated this week’s Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital Doha, the future of the war in Gaza and the increasing frequency of attacks on state sovereignty worldwide.