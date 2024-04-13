Five dead, suspect slain at Sydney shopping centre

Police have confirmed five people are dead after a stabbing incident at a shopping centre in Sydney.

Earlier, a shopping centre in Sydney's east was evacuated amid reports of multiple stabbings and potentially a number of deaths.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people were dead after the incident, but this was not confirmed.

The ABC reported 'one man with a knife' was at the mall and possibly shot.

Shots have reportedly been fired in a New South Wales shopping centre. Photo: screenshot/Google Maps

An eyewitness told the ABC shots were fired.

NSW Police said emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm after reports of multiple people being stabbed.

"A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction," police said in a statement.

It said an operation was underway with shoppers being evacuated.