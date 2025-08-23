Multiple people killed in New York tour bus crash

Authorities responding to a bus crash on the New York Thruway. Photo: WGRZ

A tour bus carrying about 50 people rolled over when the driver lost control on a western New York highway, causing multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries, police said on Friday.

Trooper James O'Callahan, a spokesperson for the New York State Police, told reporters that authorities believe one child was among those killed. Most of the passengers were Asian or of Asian descent, including Chinese, Indians and Filipinos.

The accident took place on Interstate 90, part of the New York Thruway, in Pembroke, New York, about 50km east of Buffalo while the bus was travelling from Niagara Falls to New York City.

Some passengers were still trapped in the wreckage while others were ejected from the bus when it rolled, O'Callahan said.

The driver, who survived the accident, lost control while the bus was at full speed, causing it to flip when he tried to correct course, he said. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, and the police were in contact with the bus company, which was not immediately identified.

Every person on the bus had at least some injuries.

After the crash, authorities closed the highway in both directions, causing massive traffic delays at the onset of one of the last weekends of the summer vacation season.