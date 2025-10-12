Munitions blast death toll lowered

This satellite image shows the blast site in Humphreys County, Tennessee. Satellite image: ©2025 Vantor/Handout via Reuters

Investigators now believe a massive blast at a military explosives facility in the United States killed 16 people, officials say.

Officials had previously said 18 people were unaccounted for in the explosion in Tennessee, but two people whose vehicles and personal items were found at the scene were not actually there when the blast erupted, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told media on Saturday.

Friday's explosion, which was felt for kilometres, levelled a building at the 526ha headquarters of Accurate Energetic Systems in Bucksnort, about an hour’s drive west of Nashville. Officials have notified the families of all 16 people killed, the sheriff said.

"We'll call them victims, our loved ones," a tearful Davis said.

Earlier on Saturday, Davis confirmed the operation had shifted from rescue to recovery and that investigators would use DNA testing to confirm the identities of those who died.

Investigators, including agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were still working to determine the cause of the explosion, officials said.

The presence of explosives and other ordnance at the property has made searching the scene complicated.

In a statement on Friday, the company thanked first responders but did not indicate a possible cause.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, co-workers, and community members affected by this incident."

Accurate Energetic Systems develops, manufactures and stores explosives for "military, aerospace, and commercial demolition markets," according to the company's website.

The headquarters includes eight production buildings and a quality lab.

A small ammunition explosion at the plant in 2014 killed one person and injured three, according to local news reports.