Lostprophets singer killed in prison: reports

Ian Watkins was serving a 35-year prison sentence for child sex offences. Photo: supplied

Ian Watkins, the former frontman of Welsh rock band Lostprophets and jailed for child sex offences, has been killed by another inmate, British media are reporting.

Watkins, 48, was serving his 35-year sentence at Wakefield Prison in northern England.

"At 9.39am this morning (Saturday), police were called by staff at HMP Wakefield reporting an assault on a prisoner," West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

"Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later."

The statement did not name Watkins.

Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Watkins was convicted in 2013 after pleading guilty to 13 charges.

He had admitted two attempted rapes, sexually assaulting a child under 13, aiding and abetting the sexual assault of a child under 13, conspiring to rape a child under 13 and conspiring to sexually assault another child under 13.

He had also pleaded guilty to six counts of taking and possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.