New crew for ISS

A new crew has arrived at the International Space Station after Nasa brought the previous team home early because of a medical issue.

The four astronauts of Crew 12 docked with the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, live images released by Nasa showed yesterday.

They launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Saturday.

Crew 12 includes Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir and her colleague Jack Hathaway, Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and French astronaut Sophie Adenot, of the European Space Agency.

It is the first mission to the ISS for Hathaway and Adenot, while Meir and Fedyaev are each on their second flight. — dpa