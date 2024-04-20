Obituary: Dries van Agt, politician

Former Dutch prime minister Dries van Agt in 1982. Photo: Getty Images

Former Dutch prime minister Dries van Agt died hand in hand with wife Eugenie on February 5, aged 93, taking advantage of a law passed after his fall from power for a double euthanasia. Mr van Agt was born in Geldrop in 1931, and trained as a lawyer before entering the civil service. A member of the Catholic People's Party, he was elected the first leader of Christian Democratic Appeal, a merger of three christian parties, in 1976. He served as justice minister from 1971-77 and deputy prime minister from 1973-77, before becoming prime minister in his own right in 1977. His five years in power were not easy ones, and Mr van Agt had to fashion two coalitions and a caretaker government during his term. After the 1982 election an exhausted Mr van Agt stepped down as his party’s prime ministerial candidate. After regaining his energy Mr van Agt stepped on to the world stage and was the European Community’s ambassador to Japan for five years. He was also active in the International Forum for Justice and Peace and The Rights Forum. He was particularly dedicated to the cause of religious tolerance and understanding. He suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2019 while making a speech and never fully recovered. — Agencies