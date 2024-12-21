Obituary: George Negus, journalist

George Negus arrives ahead of the Sydney Film Festival Opening Night Gala at State Theatre on June 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

For many, veteran broadcaster George Negus was the face of Australian journalism. Having cut his teeth writing for The Australian and The Australian Financial Review, Negus rose to prominence as a reporter for ABC’s This Day Tonight, later serving as a founding correspondent for 60 Minutes and co-host for Today Australia. His time on 60 Minutes made the Queensland-born reporter with the trademark moustache a celebrity. As an interviewer he mixed natural charm with a take no prisoners attitude: former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher was among the many powerful figures to suffer from a torrid, headline-making Negus interrogation. In 1992 Negus presented the first episode of ABC’s Foreign Correspondent, he also appeared on Dateline and the 7PM Project, and hosted George Negus Tonight and 6.30 with George Negus. Negus was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2015 and was honoured for his significant service to the media as a journalist and television presenter, and to conservation and the environment. He also won the Walkley Award for Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism in 2021. Negus died on October 15 aged 82 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease; while he had still been able Negus had worked closely with Dementia Australia to raise awareness about the condition. — ODT, Agencies