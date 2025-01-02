Photos of the year: January 2

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News World 0 Comments A woman pulls a trolley with recyclable material past veld fires as winter approaches, in Lenasia in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 22. Cars lie partially submerged in water at a residential complex following heavy rainfall, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 18. Photos: Reuters Related Stories SUBSCRIBER Cartoonist’s view — Yeo’s best of 2024 SUBSCRIBER Big thinking needed on obesity SUBSCRIBER Squalls disrupt regatta SUBSCRIBER Letters to the Editor: goats, grass and leaky Luxon SUBSCRIBER Recognising the great and their teams SUBSCRIBER Letters to the Editor: Christmas, trains and Gaza SUBSCRIBER Wreck unrecoverable Photos of the year: December 26 SUBSCRIBER Letters to the Editor: Christmas, bad drivers and a shooting SUBSCRIBER Cartoonist’s view — Yeo’s best of 2024 SUBSCRIBER No magic wand for health woes SUBSCRIBER Santa sallies forth with gifts More