Ringleader gets life sentence in Fiji's largest meth operation

The amount of methamphetamine seized was valued at an estimated $FJ2 billion ($NZ1.49 billion) Photo: Fiji Police via RNZ

The ringleader of Fiji's largest-ever methamphetamine trafficking operation was sentenced to life imprisonment today.

In a landmark ruling, Justice Aruna Aluthge said Justin Ho's sentence included a non-parole period of 30 years.

Ho and eight others were found guilty on charges relating to a 4.1 tonne plus drug haul following a record drug bust by police last year.

Ho's co-accused were also handed substantial prison terms and varying non-parole periods in the Lautoka High Court.

They were David Heritage, Louie Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Sakiusa Tuva, Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe and Viliame Colawaliku.

All nine were charged with the importation and possession of 4.1 plus tonnes of methamphetamine between November 2023 and January 2024 in Nadi.

Additionally Ho, Logaivau and Aukerea were charged with having property suspected of being from the proceeds of a crime.

The office of the director of public prosecutions in Suva acknowledged the hard work of the Fiji police force team involved in the investigation.

In a brief statement, the office said the team were instrumental in stopping the largest drug trade in the Pacific and securing evidence that led to a successful prosecution.