Broadcaster Alan Jones hit with more sex abuse charges

Alan Jones. File photo: Getty

Controversial Australian broadcaster Alan Jones has been hit with another batch of historical sexual abuse charges.

The shock jock and one-time Wallabies coach had previously been accused of sexually touching 11 victims, the youngest of whom was 17 at the time.

Jones, 84, had indicated he will plead not guilty to 35 historical offences, before he was charged with another nine counts of indecent assault on Monday bringing the total to 44.

The allegations span nearly two decades, when Jones dominated the airwaves on Sydney radio.

He has vowed to fight the charges, with his lawyer questioning the strength of the evidence against him.

He is accused of fondling one of his alleged victims and kissing them on the lips, according to one of the claims made in a raft of allegations.

He is also accused of touching another on the buttocks.

The new charges will be mentioned in court for the first time on Thursday.

Jones' arrest in November came after an eight-month police investigation into a number of alleged indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents between 2001 and 2019.

At his first court appearance in December, Jones maintained the allegations are "all either baseless or they distort the truth."

His lawyer Bryan Wrench has previously flagged "grave concerns" about the legality of the police raid where Jones was arrested in November 2024.

Mr Wrench has also argued evidence against Jones included statements "we feel (are) blatantly contradictory to some of the allegations."

The charges followed a hugely influential broadcasting career launched in 1985.

Jones became a feared interviewer who excelled at questioning leaders while dividing audiences with his outspoken views.

He worked with Sydney radio station 2UE before joining rival 2GB, where he was a long-time ratings juggernaut until 2020.

Alongside failed tilts at politics, he also coached the Australian national men's rugby union team through some historic achievements between 1984 and 1988.