Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Russia behind Litvinenko killing, court rules

    1. News
    2. World

    Alexander Litvinenko died in a London hospital in November 2006. Photo: Getty Images
    Alexander Litvinenko died in a London hospital in November 2006. Photo: Getty Images
    The European Court of Human Rights has ruled Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing of Alexander Litvinenko who died an agonising death after he was poisoned in London with Polonium 210, a rare radioactive isotope.

    "Russia was responsible for assassination of Aleksandr Litvinenko in the UK," the court said in a statement on its ruling on Tuesday.

    Russia has always denied any involvement in Litvinenko's death.

    Litvinenko (43), an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who fled Russia for Britain six years to the day before he was poisoned, died after drinking green tea laced with the rare and very potent radioactive isotope at London’s Millennium Hotel.

    A British inquiry concluded in 2016 that Putin probably approved a Russian intelligence operation to murder Litvinenko.

    It also found that former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and another Russian, Dmitry Kovtun, carried out the killing as part of an operation probably directed by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

    "The Court found in particular that there was a strong prima facie case that, in poisoning Mr Litvinenko, Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun had been acting as agents of the Russian State," the European court said.

    Reuters

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter