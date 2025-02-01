Warning as conspiracies swirl over anti-Semitic plot

Josh Roose. Photo: LinkedIn

Australian leaders have been urged to provide clear messaging to combat disinformation and conspiracy theories after the discovery of an explosives-laden caravan.

The find is the latest in a series of disturbing incidents targeting Australia's Jewish community and has already given rise to online conspiracies with people across the political spectrum claiming it was a "false flag" operation.

"In a context defined by polarisation and a lack of information - disinformation and conspiracy theories thrive," Deakin University associate professor of politics Josh Roose told AAP.

"It's critical that there is clear, concise communication from our political leaders and police agencies about what's going on and, if not the precise details, at the very least their next steps."

The caravan packed with explosives was found in Sydney's northwest on January 19, with a note containing the addresses of Jewish institutions, sparking a massive multi-agency response.

But the probe and the vehicle were not publicly revealed for 10 days to ensure law enforcement would have "operational control", politicians said.

Late on Friday, police charged a man with the latest alleged anti-Semitic graffiti incident, in which the 37-year-old is accused of drawing a Nazi symbol and a swastika on a wall in Kingsford, near Sydney's eastern beaches.

The man was charged with knowingly displaying a Nazi symbol without excuse in public and was refused bail to appear before the Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Conspiracy theories and anti-Semitism have a long and interwoven history, and both tend to take hold when times are tough and people are looking for someone to blame.

The Black Death of the 14th century, the September 11 attacks in 2001 and other major tragedies have all been unfairly pinned on Jewish people, University of Sydney Jewish history professor Suzanne Rutland said.

Conspiracy-driven anti-Semitism has been on the rise for the past decade and spiked in Australia during the pandemic when Jewish people found themselves at the centre of Covid-19 origin and anti-vaccine theories.

"Because of the stereotypes that are always argued about Jews, it is very easy to make Jews the scapegoat," she told AAP.

These theories continued to gain traction after designated terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 in 2023 and the nation's military unleashed a bombing campaign on Gaza.

People on the fringes began proliferating anti-Semitic ideas, and while those on the extreme right have long perpetuated such theories, Assoc Prof Roose says those on other side of the ideological spectrum also became vocal.

This has created an environment conducive to anti-Semitism and since November, Jewish homes, schools and places of worship have been firebombed and defaced across Sydney and Melbourne.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said it was agreed on Friday that high visibility policing would be restored outside Jewish schools, particularly at drop-off and pick-up times.

He said his government was also committed to facilitating additional enhanced security for key Jewish community sites and was working through the detail with the Jewish Board of Deputies.

Assoc Prof Roose warned that effective action needed to be taken against extremist elements.

"Any form of extremism or racism or extremist sentiment needs to be identified and called out and acted upon - be it the Jewish community, be it the Muslim community, be it others," he said.

"We are headed into an incredibly polarised climate now due to the election of (US President) Donald Trump, whereby we can only anticipate seeing a much greater increase in different forms of hate speech directed towards minorities."