Fire near Marseille 'under control'

Ten homes have been gutted by fire and dozens more damaged. Photo: Reuters

A wildfire that reached the northwestern outskirts of France's second-biggest city of Marseille is under control but not over according to officials who warn it could flare up again.

Officials told residents on Wednesday they were no longer in lockdown, though some who were evacuated were likely to find their homes in ashes. Ten houses were completely destroyed and dozens damaged, they said, though no fatalities were reported.

"Everything on my grandmother's property was destroyed," resident Melanie Basques said, adding that her grandmother was safe after being evacuated on Tuesday.

But the destruction was extensive, she said.

"There are three families on that land, and on our side, everything was destroyed - sheds, homes, everything. Photos that were sent show her house is completely destroyed."

Marseille firefighters' chief Lionel Mathieu said about 700 crew, assisted by helicopters dropping water, were trying to control fires north of the city and prevent them from being rekindled.

"It is clear that with such a major fire, there may be new flare-ups," Marseille Prefect Georges-Francois Leclerc told reporters.

Later in the day, the prefecture said on X that the fire was contained.

"A contained fire is one that is no longer spreading. This does not mean that the interventions are over," the prefect said, after the wildfire, which started on Tuesday, burnt through at least 750ha.

Mediterranean countries are in a "wildfire hotspot", scientists say, with blazes common in hot and dry weather that have become more destructive in recent years due to a fast-changing climate.

Over the past two weeks, fires have also raged in northeastern Spain and in parts of Greece, including Athens and the island of Crete.

FROM MARVEL TO DESTRUCTION

Another Marseille local resident, Pascale Reigner, said the fire should lead to a change in the way people think and live.

"I no longer have a terrace or a kitchen. My next-door neighbours no longer have a house," she said.

"We are in a district which has been painted by Cezanne, by Braque, which was a marvel, and now as you see it currently, we're going to be living on the moon (referring to destruction)."

Other Marseille residents who were evacuated were trying to get news of their homes.

Djenna Boualia said her parents' house on the northern outskirts of the city was still standing.

"The fire was really close. There were even flames in the garden," Boualia told Reuters. "My mother was panicking. There have been fires in the area before, several times, but never of this scale; never like this ... My parents have lived there for 25 years, and we had never seen a house burn."

The airport serving Marseille was reopened, but could close again to prioritise airspace if the fire flares up again. Roads were reopened too, as were some train routes.

On Tuesday the blaze, which officials said was caused by a car that caught fire on a highway, was fanned by winds of up to 70km/h.

The fire in Marseille and a separate blaze near the city of Narbonne were the first major ones of the summer, Sophie Primas, a government spokesperson, said in an interview with RTL on Wednesday, adding that the wildfire season had started earlier this year.