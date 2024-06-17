World in pictures

Pilgrims circle Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden arrive for the reading of the verdict in his trial on criminal gun charges, in Wilmington, Delaware, last week.
A drone view of fishermen unloading fish caught in a net during the sardine run in Scottburgh, South Africa.
A cub of giant panda Ran Ran eats bamboo shoots at the Ya’an Bifengxia Base of China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda, during an organised media tour in Ya’an, Sichuan province, in China.
King Charles III smiles during his speech as he attends the inaugural King’s Foundation charity awards at St James’s Palace in London.
Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi celebrates after winning the men’s high jump final at the European Athletics Championship, Stadio Olimpico in Rome last week.
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador embraces Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum as she arrives to hold a press conference at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico.