Monday, 29 July 2024

World in pictures: July 29

    A man carrying his dogs gets off a boat along a flooded road in Marikina City, Philippines. PHOTOS: REUTERS
    An elevated metro train passes over the Pont de Bir-Hakeim bridge, as the Eiffel Tower displays the Olympic rings, in Paris.
    Fishing boats are moored at a port as Typhoon Gaemi approaches, in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou, China.
    An explosion occurs following an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Nuseirat, Gaza.
    A woman rests in a hammock by the beach in Batroun, Lebanon.
    A woman walks next to a riot police officer, during an anti-government demonstration, in Nairobi,...
    A specialist of Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service stands near a wildfire in the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia and located in northeastern Siberia.

