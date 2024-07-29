World in pictures: July 29

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News World 0 Comments A man carrying his dogs gets off a boat along a flooded road in Marikina City, Philippines. PHOTOS: REUTERS An elevated metro train passes over the Pont de Bir-Hakeim bridge, as the Eiffel Tower displays the Olympic rings, in Paris. Fishing boats are moored at a port as Typhoon Gaemi approaches, in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou, China. An explosion occurs following an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Nuseirat, Gaza. A woman rests in a hammock by the beach in Batroun, Lebanon. A woman walks next to a riot police officer, during an anti-government demonstration, in Nairobi, Kenya. A specialist of Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service stands near a wildfire in the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia and located in northeastern Siberia. Recent photographs from Reuters Related Stories US authorities battling 102 large, active fires World in pictures: July 8 Pets and politics World in focus World in pictures Keeping a royal wedding safe Kamala Harris campaign raises $US200 million in a week California wildfire becomes largest in US Harris says she's the 'underdog' Doctor disputes suggestion shrapnel hit Trump's ear Arsonists hit trains ahead of opening ceremony More