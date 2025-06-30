World in pictures

Photo: Reuters

Gravity Industries showcase their Jet Suits during a demonstration at the Defence and Security Industry Day on Britain’s HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier at Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore.

A visitor takes a photo of an art installation titled Lady Liberty’s Mouth of America, a campaign by supplement company Vimergy, aimed at sparking conversation in the nation’s capital about focusing on preventive health and an end to the alleged over-reliance on prescription drugs, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators hold a papier-mache head depicting United States President Donald Trump, as they gather to march against the upcoming Nato leaders’ summit, at The Hague, Netherlands.

A dog walks through plastic bottles as recyclers dump recyclable material in Plaza de Bolivar, protesting the drop in recycled material prices, in Bogota, Colombia.

A sapper of the Russian armed forces searches for explosives near the town of Marinka in the Donetsk region.

The sun sets behind a crane in Manhattan as an extreme heat warning is in effect in New York City.

A man walks on hot coals during the celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in Omsk region, Russia.