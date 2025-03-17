World in pictures: recent photographs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News World 0 Comments Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon, India. Photos: Reuters Women dressed in traditional Oromo costume attend a swearing ceremony of the newly named 72nd Borana Pastoralist chief, ‘Aba Gada’ Guyo Wariyo in Arero, Ethiopia. A man with a Palestinian flag stands on the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, next to Houses of Parliament, in London. A female cheetah named Bastet plays with her cubs in their enclosure at the Lunaret Zoo in Montpellier, France A far-right protester who had her head shaved chants slogans in protest against the Constitutional Court in front of the court in Seoul, South Korea. Photos: Reuters Related Stories Voice of America silenced Cool change for many but Sydney still swelters 'I did not want to die' Deadly tornadoes rip through states Trump launches air strikes against Yemen's Houthis Luxon reaffirms NZ's support for Ukraine Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment US, Israel look to Sudan, Somalia to resettle Palestinians UN experts accuse Israel of genocidal acts and sexual violence Plane's engine catches fire as 178 evacuated Scramble to repair storm damage to Gold Coast beaches Putin says ceasefire idea needs serious reworking More