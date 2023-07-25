Argentinian fans attending the Women's World Cup 2023

We are a big community of Argentinians living in NZ south Island and we are planning to attend massively to the Argentina game in this Women's World Cup.

I am writing this article to let you know that we are planning to bring lots of color and passion to the stadium and of course to invite those football lovers who do not have their tickets yet to join us in this amazing party of football.

The plan is to meet all around Forysth Barr Stadium before the game, attend to the game, and after that we can keep celebrating the game!

Bring balloons, wigs, paint in your face, masks, everything!

Francisco Pintado