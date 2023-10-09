Otago student voice behind winning campaign

Phoebe Rose Osborne, a second-year Otago University Classical performance student and Pasifika Scholarship recipient is the voice behind an award winning marketing campaign at the prestigious Asia Pacific EFFIE Marketing Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore last week.

The award-winning 'Silent Night' campaign for the Wellington City Mission sold out the Wellington Sky Stadium in 2021 raising over $330k for the WCM that houses and provides support services to the homeless in the Wellington region.

The campaign was engineered by SPECIAL Marketing NZ PR company, which also won the 2023 APAC Agency of the Year Award. In total the campaign won 4 awards, 1 x Gold, 2 x Silver, and 1 x Bronze.

Phoebe Rose trains at Otago University with Dr Tessa Romano, an internationally renowned mezzo-soprano, and an internationally published academic on vocal pedagogy.

She also trains privately with Judy Bellingham MNZM, former William Evans Associate Professor in Voice at the University of Otago’s Music Department, and Chair of the Dunedin Performing Arts Competitions Society.

Phoebe Rose started out training in country and western at age seven and has since trained with some of NZ's top vocal coaches including Anita Prime ONZM, Linden Loader Mobil Song Quest Winner, Frances Wilson ONZM Founder of the Auckland Opera Studio, and Bruce Greenfield former Victoria University Vocal Coach and international pianist to Dame Malvina Major. She has also performed for Charity fundraisers and at public events namely Anzac Day Commemorations for years.

Phoebe Rose has recently returned from studying with maestro Giovanni Reggioli at the summer school Bel Canto in Tuscany.

She plans to study a Masters in Vocal Pedagogy at Queensland Conservatorium of Music and further her international vocal training to eventually join the long line of accomplished NZ opera talent around the world.

Phoebe Rose acknowledges the great work of her vocal coaches and is appreciative of the Pasifika Scholarship that has supported her through her studies.

She is excited about her future and will continue to support charities in their work to promote their great work in New Zealand.