Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Pink skies over Puketapu

    1. News
    2. Your News
    Aurora Australis over Matakaea/Shag Point on Saturday night, with the tail lights of a car...
    Aurora Australis over Matakaea/Shag Point on Saturday night, with the tail lights of a car captured in the exposure.
    The pink and green lights of Aurora Australis dancing over Puketapu in Palmerston on Saturday night.
    The pink and green lights of Aurora Australis dancing over Puketapu in Palmerston on Saturday night.
    The pink and green lights of Aurora Australis dancing over Puketapu in Palmerston on Saturday night.
    The pink and green lights of Aurora Australis dancing over Puketapu in Palmerston on Saturday night.
    The colours of Aurora Australis over Matakaea/Shag Point on Saturday night.
    The colours of Aurora Australis over Matakaea/Shag Point on Saturday night.

    The aurora australis put on a spectacular show over the weekend, and the dark skies of coastal Otago made for an excellent viewing point.

    Zenobia Southcombe, a photographer based in Palmerston, was one of many who went out with her camera to capture this natural phenomenon.

    Heading out before sunset, Zenobia bundled up warm and made a flask of hot chocolate to keep warm.

    She set up her camera with a clear view out to Puketapu, hoping to catch its distinct silhouette under the aurora’s beams.

    She joined other viewers and also observed the aurora from Matakaea/Shag Point, where the green tendrils of the aurora and the red glow could be seen despite the incoming clouds.