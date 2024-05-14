Pink skies over Puketapu

The aurora australis put on a spectacular show over the weekend, and the dark skies of coastal Otago made for an excellent viewing point.

Zenobia Southcombe, a photographer based in Palmerston, was one of many who went out with her camera to capture this natural phenomenon.

Heading out before sunset, Zenobia bundled up warm and made a flask of hot chocolate to keep warm.

She set up her camera with a clear view out to Puketapu, hoping to catch its distinct silhouette under the aurora’s beams.

She joined other viewers and also observed the aurora from Matakaea/Shag Point, where the green tendrils of the aurora and the red glow could be seen despite the incoming clouds.