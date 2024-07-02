2/1 Battalion RNZIR - 50th anniversary parade

The atmosphere, in Christchurch CBD was electric as the 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (2/1 RNZIR) marked their parade.

A large crowd gathered, lining the streets eagerly awaiting this occasion.

The procession kicked off at the Christchurch Town Hall with the battalion marching in formation to the rousing tunes of the Army Band. Their route took them through Cathedral Square across the Bridge of Remembrance and back to the Town Hall.

2/1 RNZIR is renowned for its service both at home and overseas. The parade today showcased their commitment and close ties with the Christchurch community.

This celebration was a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the battalion.

- Logan Edwards