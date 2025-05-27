Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Losing our community spaces

    Le Bal Rouge - A Balfolk fundraiser
    Le Bal Rouge - A Balfolk fundraiser
    Le bal Rouge - A Balfolk fundraiser
    Le Bal Rouge - A Balfolk fundraiser
    On Saturday evening, many dancers gathered at the North East Valley Baptist Community Centre for 'Le Bal Rouge", a Balfolk fundraiser and what might well be one of the final dances in the community hall.

    This building which has been a community space for decades is now for sale.

    Its future as a community facility is very uncertain.

    In a world where screens increasingly mediate our interactions and where we find ourselves in ever-narrowing social bubbles, these physical spaces where we come together matter more than ever. We are not just trying to save a building, we are preserving a special space where our community has gathered, celebrated and connected for years.

    More here: https://www.northeastvalley.org/community/valley-voice/special-edition-v...