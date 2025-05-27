Losing our community spaces

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
On Saturday evening, many dancers gathered at the North East Valley Baptist Community Centre for 'Le Bal Rouge", a Balfolk fundraiser and what might well be one of the final dances in the community hall.
This building which has been a community space for decades is now for sale.
Its future as a community facility is very uncertain.
In a world where screens increasingly mediate our interactions and where we find ourselves in ever-narrowing social bubbles, these physical spaces where we come together matter more than ever. We are not just trying to save a building, we are preserving a special space where our community has gathered, celebrated and connected for years.
