Losing our community spaces

On Saturday evening, many dancers gathered at the North East Valley Baptist Community Centre for 'Le Bal Rouge", a Balfolk fundraiser and what might well be one of the final dances in the community hall.

This building which has been a community space for decades is now for sale.

Its future as a community facility is very uncertain.

In a world where screens increasingly mediate our interactions and where we find ourselves in ever-narrowing social bubbles, these physical spaces where we come together matter more than ever. We are not just trying to save a building, we are preserving a special space where our community has gathered, celebrated and connected for years.

More here: https://www.northeastvalley.org/community/valley-voice/special-edition-v...