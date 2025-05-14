Keep the bird aviary

We were on our South Otago trip and passing through the wonderful little town of Balclutha.

Needing a stop and stretch of the legs found us at the park where we were excited to see the bird aviary which had a vast array of birds.

We took our time enjoying the cheekiness and personalities of certain birds there,

With one bird, it had a twig in its beak and dropped it. It flew right up to the wire and perched on a branch.

We grabbed a wee twig from a nearby tree and the bird took it into its beak, then its friend came over and then the mischief started, when we tried to give the other bird a twig, it was to the other birds disgust, this was not to be.

This one naughty and cheeky bird kept stealing the twig and so we tried to give both birds a wee twig, but this was not good enough.

This cheeky bird did not let its friend have the twig and stole right out from the beak of its friend. It was a very enjoyable stop, which we thoroughly enjoyed.

Birds can be very enjoyable if you take time to observe and enjoy.

It is a great wellness tool and simple pleasures should remain for all. I

would like to suggest that they clean it up a bit, make it presentable and maybe interactive in some way and try and use it to bring tourists into the area. Please dont get rid of the birds.