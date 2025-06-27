75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War: Commemorative ceremonies held across NZ

On June 25, 2025, to mark the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, meaningful commemorative events were held throughout New Zealand.

These ceremonies honored the noble sacrifice and dedication of New Zealand veterans who were deployed to the distant Korean Peninsula in 1950 to defend freedom and peace.

▪ Wellington – Official Ceremony with Government and Veterans

In the capital city of Wellington, an official ceremony was held with the participation of Korean War veterans and Hon. Chris Penk, Minister for Veterans. Attendees paid tribute to the veterans’ selfless acts and honored their contributions, which laid the foundation for peace and freedom on the Korean Peninsula. The presence of a senior New Zealand government official at the event symbolized the enduring friendship and strong bond between Korea and New Zealand.

▪ Auckland – A Touching Moment at the Gapyeong Stone

A special commemorative event also took place at the Gapyeong Stone in the Rose Garden of Auckland. Korean Consul General Hong-ki Kim, along with Korean and New Zealand veterans, their families, descendants, and members of the Korean community, gathered to remember the past.

Particularly moving was the attendance of Mr. Daniel Herlihy, a Korean War veteran who served in the Royal New Zealand Navy, along with his daughter and six descendants of other veterans. Their wreath-laying ceremony, filled with heartfelt gratitude and respect across generations, added profound meaning to the event.

▪ Christchurch – A Quiet and Solemn Memorial Service

In Christchurch, the leading city of the South Island, a solemn memorial service was held. Attendees joined in silent prayer and reflection, honoring the pain and sacrifices of the Korean War. Local citizens and Korean residents came together to express their deep appreciation for those who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace.

Special thanks were extended to those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support the 75th anniversary commemorations:

Ambassador Chang-sik Kim (Wellington)

Consul General Hong-ki Kim (Auckland)

Minister Counsellor Ju-hoon Kim (Wellington)

Thanks to the dedicated support and warm care of these three Korean diplomats, these meaningful ceremonies honoring the veterans were made possible across New Zealand.

The day’s events served not merely as a remembrance, but as an intergenerational moment of reflection and gratitude, deepening the shared understanding of peace and the historical friendship between Korea and New Zealand.

- Park Choontae