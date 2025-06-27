A fairytale ending after a challenging chapter for the Chris Ruth Centre Trust

What began as an exceptionally difficult period for The Chris Ruth Centre Trust has found a heartwarming and hopeful conclusion.

After the devastating theft of five mobility vans in just seven months during 2023, the organisation is celebrating a major boost—thanks to the incredible generosity of the Hugo Charitable Trust, which has donated three brand-new vans.

The Chris Ruth Centre, which supports adults with complex physical and intellectual disabilities across seven centres in Christchurch, one in Kaiapoi, and another in Ashburton, was left reeling from the loss.

The thefts severely limited their ability to provide essential community access and engagement for those they support. While the Trust managed to replace the stolen vans with second-hand vehicles, they faced a funding shortfall of around $30,000—money that could have been spent enhancing services.

Now, thanks to the support from Hugo Charitable Trust, the Chris Ruth Centre has welcomed a 12-seater minivan, and one of two wheelchair-accessible vans, the third currently being sourced for the Trust. This is a timely gift that restores not just transportation, but also dignity, inclusion, and joy.

“The arrival of these new vans is a mana-enhancing moment for the people we support,” said Marilyn Paston, CEO of The Chris Ruth Centre Trust.

“As a charitable organisation, we’ve never had the means to purchase brand-new vehicles. This is a dream come true.”

The Hugo Charitable Trust, founded in 2017 by Maryanne Green to carry on the legacy of her father Hugh Green, has become a powerful force in New Zealand’s charitable sector. With over $85 million in capital and more than $19 million in donations distributed to date, the Trust continues to make tangible, lasting differences in communities across the country.

The Chris Ruth Centre Trust extends its deepest thanks to the Hugo Charitable Trust for their life-changing support—not just for the donation of the vans, but for believing in the power of inclusion and mobility.

“This truly is a fairytale ending,” said Paston. “And we’re so grateful to be part of the Hugo Charitable Trust’s story of generosity.”

- Amy Pawson