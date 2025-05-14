You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The new Outpatients Building (under construction) reflects the Central Dunedin skyline in autumn's morning sun.
Reflections are temporary and this view will change as the new hospital building is constructed across St Andrew Street. Catch it while you can!
Autumn Reflects Dunedin.
Walking, my back to the busy city
bills and stress ahead,
orange leaves on the ground
the beauty of this place refuses to be ignored
Light and Colour demand that I lift my head
see the skyline washed by Autumn
gleaming spires, white domes, leaf-fallen trees
all the hard stuff relegated
- Karen Judge