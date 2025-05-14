The new Outpatients Building (under construction) reflects the Central Dunedin skyline in autumn's morning sun.

Reflections are temporary and this view will change as the new hospital building is constructed across St Andrew Street. Catch it while you can!

Autumn Reflects Dunedin.

Walking, my back to the busy city

bills and stress ahead,

orange leaves on the ground

the beauty of this place refuses to be ignored

Light and Colour demand that I lift my head

see the skyline washed by Autumn

gleaming spires, white domes, leaf-fallen trees

all the hard stuff relegated

- Karen Judge