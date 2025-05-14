Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Autumn reflects Dunedin

    The new Outpatients Building (under construction) reflects the Central Dunedin skyline in autumn's morning sun.

    Reflections are temporary and this view will change as the new hospital building is constructed across St Andrew Street. Catch it while you can!

    Walking, my back to the busy city
    bills and stress ahead,
    orange leaves on the ground
    the beauty of this place refuses to be ignored
    Light and Colour demand that I lift my head
    see the skyline washed by Autumn
    gleaming spires, white domes, leaf-fallen trees
    all the hard stuff relegated

    - Karen Judge

     