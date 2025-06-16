Lost but not forgotten

During a six week trip to Europe we attended the Dawn Service at Anzac Cove and laid our five of our ten RSA Poppies there.

Our travels then took us onto England and then to France.

Two Poppies were left in the UK, one left in France at the crash site of a Mosquito and its Aussie and UK crew, and three on Kiwi Graves at the Bayeaux Cemetery.

We then ventured to Le Mans to seek out the grave of your local hero, James Fraser Barron DSO and Bar, DFC, DFM.

Having no RSA poppies left we laid some wild ones, plus my New Zealand Patch.

It's only a small thing perhaps, but if Kiwis are near where other Kiwis are buried, having given their all for the values we should even now be still defending, it's nice to remember them.

- Alan Peacock