Rare humpback birth in Kaikōura

Humpback mother supporting its new born calf in Kaikōura

In a breathtaking display of nature’s wonder, Wings Over Whales pilot Sam Hamill and his guests witnessed the remarkable birth of a humpback calf off the coast of Kaikōura.

The event at the weekend marked a rare occurrence in this renowned whale-watching location, celebrated for its abundant marine life, particularly sperm whales, throughout the year.

“Kaikōura is a world-renowned area for year-round whale watching, typically of sperm whales,” explained Daniel Stevenson, owner of Wings Over Whales and South Pacific Helicopters.

“However, this time of year, we are on the humpback migration highway as they move from the cool Antarctic waters to New Caledonia to calve.”

The calf’s premature arrival was a surprise to all involved.

Sam Hamill, who observed the birth during a morning flight, described the scene: “It was a surprise; I had to do a double take. Humpbacks don’t typically calve here in Kaikōura. We watched the mother supporting the calf from beneath and helping it along its way, with around a number of Dusky dolphins surrounding them.”

While the waters off Kaikōura are known for various whale sightings, such as sperm whales and occasional Southern Right Whales giving birth, seeing a humpback calf born in these cooler waters is exceedingly rare.

Historically, documented occurrences of whale births in Kaikōura include a notable humpback birth witnessed by Wings Over Whales pilots three years ago, as well as occasional Southern Right Whale births in the area.

This unexpected event underscores the dynamic and unpredictable nature of marine life in Kaikōura, a region celebrated for its rich biodiversity and as a vital corridor for whale migration.

Conservationists and marine enthusiasts alike will be watching closely to see how this young whale’s journey progresses in the coming months.