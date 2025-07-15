The Stags visit Clare House

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The excitement was high at Radius Clare House as staff and residents welcomed the much-loved Southland Stags.
As our cherished Southern team, your visit meant a great deal – sparking excitement, photo opportunities , conversation, and connection among some of your oldest fans and newest supporters.
Thank you for taking the time to share a special moment with our residents, their families, and our staff.
We’ll be watching and cheering you on – Go Stags!!!!