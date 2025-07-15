The Stags visit Clare House

The excitement was high at Radius Clare House as staff and residents welcomed the much-loved Southland Stags.

As our cherished Southern team, your visit meant a great deal – sparking excitement, photo opportunities , conversation, and connection among some of your oldest fans and newest supporters.

Thank you for taking the time to share a special moment with our residents, their families, and our staff.

We’ll be watching and cheering you on – Go Stags!!!!