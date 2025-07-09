Pizza-making work shop for kida

Pizza Hut Mosgiel recently celebrated its opening and marked the occasion with a fun-filled pizza-making activity for kids during the school holidays.

Over 80 enthusiastic young chefs attended the event, which took place at the new store.

The interactive session allowed kids to unleash their creativity, designing and making their own pizzas with a variety of toppings.

The event not only provided a fun experience but also promoted culinary skills and teamwork.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Mosgiel community and give back to our customers.

"Our team worked tirelessly to ensure every child had an enjoyable time, and it was wonderful to see their faces light up with excitement."

- Gagandeep Singh