Gore mayor meeting with the future of Gore

The Just Four Kids tamariki team visited the Gore mayor marking the culmination of their sensory learning fun adventure.

The Just Four Kids children participated in a meet and greet with Gore Mayor Ben Bell, as they had been out exploring their community natural surroundings, public spaces, local businesses, community resources, parks, recreation, and surrounding environment.

Their educators Tina and Suzanne wanted the learning outcome for their tamariki children to enrich their understanding and appreciation of their community, surroundings and environment in Gore.

The children presented Mayor Ben Bell with a collage picture mural showcasing all the things and activities they like doing, which emerged from their arts and crafts.

The six children, aged 3 years and 2.5 years, are potential future leaders of Gore and one day future voters.

They were all so excited for this event having played and learned and had so much fun with their learning adventures about their surrounding community environment in Gore.

The mural is a representation of their fun adventures showcasing their pride in their community, in the town of Gore.

- Tina