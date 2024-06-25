Air pollution worldwide

Pollution is known as the contamination of the environment through different harmful or poisonous effects.

They are air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution and noise pollution. Pollutants are known as the factors of pollution.

Today, we are gonna talk about Air pollution. According to Who, air pollution is the largest environmental threat to human health worldwide.

Air pollution is known as the most important and highly rated one. The sources of air pollution are paper burning, smoke coming from factories, industries and petroleum vehicles.

Deforestation is the main source of air pollution. Due to the developments of cities, trees and woods, trees are being destroyed. Unplanned urbanization also causes deforestation.

It can also causes diseases like asthma and lung cancer. The factors for air pollution are the burning of fossil fuels, agricultural activities, waste in landfills, exhaust from factories and industries, mining operations, fishing fleets and forest fires.

According to BMJ, 8.43 million premature deaths are annually attributed to air pollution. It is the most 4th most deadly health risk worldwide. 9 out of 10 deaths attributed to outdoor air pollution are in low and middle income countries. WHO clearly states that 570,000 deaths of children has occurred under 5 per year. Air pollution shortens global average life expectancy by 2.2 years.

There are possible solutions to air pollution. We should launch awareness campaign against air pollution.

Afforestation programs can be helpful to the environment. Factories and industries should be built far away from rural areas. Urbanizations should be done with proper planning to protect the trees. Instead of petroleum vehicles, we should start using EV vehicles.

We can build cities and towns but also we should not forget to protect our environment. I myself am aware of it and I intend to prevent it as much as possible.

At last, I would say that pollution can't be banned but it can be prevent or reduced. We should implement the possible solutions worldwide and launch the campaign to reduce pollution.

Ronav

Age: 12

Year : 8

Lincoln Heights School