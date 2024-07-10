Sun rising above Dunedin Harbour

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
I returned from working near the Otago University last Thursday at about 8:30am and saw a beautiful sunrise as I travelled along Portsmouth Drive toward home.
This time, 6 days later and a half hour later, I returned with my camera to try and capture what I had seen.
Although the sun was a little higher, the result was almost as good.
The others are photos of a sunset on Friday 5th looking across the bottom of the Harbour looking toward Mosgiel.
- Richard Renai