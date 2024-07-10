Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Sun rising above Dunedin Harbour

    1. News
    2. Your News
    A Friday sunset
    A Friday sunset
    Sunrise over Dunedin Harbour . 9am July 10 J
    Sunrise over Dunedin Harbour . 9am July 10
    A view up the Dunedin Harbour July 10th, 9am
    A view up the Dunedin Harbour July 10th, 9am

    I returned from working near the Otago University last Thursday at about 8:30am and saw a beautiful sunrise as I travelled along Portsmouth Drive toward home.

    This time, 6 days later and a half hour later, I returned with my camera to try and capture what I had seen.

    Although the sun was a little higher, the result was almost as good.

    The others are photos of a sunset on Friday 5th looking across the bottom of the Harbour looking toward Mosgiel.

    - Richard Renai