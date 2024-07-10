Bridey Sangster qualifies for the NZ international team selection

The Clucas Cup was held in Dunedin on 15th & 16th June, this competition is held for figure skaters who meet eligibility requirements to try and gain NZ international selection.

For the first time the Alexandra Ice Skating Clubwas represented by Bridey Sangster who won gold 🥇 in intermediate novice!

Bridey has been awaiting the finalised selection announcement, which has now confirmed she has gained NZ international team selection & achieved the top priority position for her grade 🇳🇿🥳

Having started skating in Iceinlines public sessions, then joining Alexandra Ice Skating Club, moving through the Kiwiskate programme & onto competitive figure skating, we hope Bridey’s achievement will inspire all our skaters.

Huge congratulations Bridey, massive achievement for an AISC skater 🥳⛸️