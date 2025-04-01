Queenstown Rider wins Horse of the Year title

Luca Swale, from Arrowtown, and her 8 year old horse Innuendo II (Ruby), have just returned from a month in the North Island successfully competing at the Horse of the Year Show in Hastings and also the National Dressage Championships in Taupo.

She came away with the Medium Level Dressage Title at HOY and then Reserve Champion at the National Champs, completing a fantastic season in which she was unbeaten in the South Island, coming away with Southland, Otago, Ashburton and South Island titles at her level.

Luca, 22, was born in Queenstown and attended Wakatipu Pony Club whilst growing up in the Wakatipu Basin.

She was drawn to the discipline after early coaching from another local dressage rider, Kristen Anderson.

She spent several years up in the Waikato, most recently working as a groom for a dressage rider and coach in Matamata, building a strong partnership with her beautiful 17 hand Hanoverian.

Luca is very proud and appreciative to be sponsored by another local Arrowtowner, Gaia Christiano, who runs her own business, Horsempire, selling quality equestrian products for both horse and rider.

- Kate Rollason