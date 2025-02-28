Tug of war fever grips Otago

Oamaru Spartans, a rising tug-of-war team from Oamaru, made an impressive mark at a recent competition in Dunedin, finishing as runners-up in an event organised by Goliath Dunedin on February 23.

The host team, Goliath Dunedin, took out the top spot in a hard-fought contest. Each team had seven members, with a combined weight limit of 605kg.

The Spartans’ success is even more remarkable given their limited resources. With no dedicated training ground or proper rope, the team has been making do at the Waitaki Boys’ High School grounds, practising with a plastic rope. Despite these challenges, they proved they could hold their own against well-established teams.

The competition followed a traditional tug-of-war style from southern India, where competitors pull from a low stance, shoulder to shoulder, allowing for greater stability and endurance. This style has been gaining popularity across Australia and New Zealand, with teams like Kings Hamilton and Nelson’s Minnal Pada making a name for themselves in the sport.

Oamaru Spartans captain Jikku Joseph said the team gave it everything, despite being slightly underweight.

"We were 27kg short of the weight limit, but we did our best to challenge for the trophy. It’s tough to build a team in Oamaru with limited resources, but we’re giving it a good go."

Team manager Aneesh is already looking ahead to the next big challenges.

"We’ve got a couple of big competitions coming up—one in April in Nelson, followed by another in Palmerston North. Everyone’s really excited and keen to keep improving."

Team member Albin said the local support had been a big boost.

"Getting second place in our first competition is a huge confidence boost. It’s great to see the community getting behind us, and it gives us a chance to improve our techniques for future competitions."

With momentum building, the Oamaru Spartans are hoping for even more support from the local community as they prepare to take on teams from across the country.

- Albin Mathew