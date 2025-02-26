ABC College of English students help keep Queenstown beautiful

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, students from ABC College of English took to the streets, parks, and lakefront of Queenstown to give back to their adopted home —only to discover that the town is impressively clean!

As part of their afternoon Speaking and Listening classes, students have been learning about environmental responsibility all week.

On Friday, they put their lessons into action, dividing into small groups to collect and categorize waste across five designated regions of Queenstown.

With 27 students from 13 different countries, many expected to find significant litter in such a popular tourist destination. Instead, they were pleasantly surprised by how little rubbish there was in the streets, parks, and beach areas. This unexpected discovery led to lively discussions back in the classroom about New Zealand’s strong environmental culture compared to their home countries.

To wrap up the activity, students used recyclable waste to create pieces of “art”, which they then presented to their classmates—proving that sustainability can be both educational and creative.

“I was amazed by how clean Queenstown is. In my home country, we see much more rubbish in public spaces. This shows how much people here respect nature,” said one participating student.

The initiative aimed to:

Raise awareness of environmental issues through hands-on learning

Encourage students to reflect on sustainability practices worldwide

Foster teamwork and communication in English

Strengthen connections between international students and the Queenstown community

ABC College of English regularly engages its students in real-world learning experiences that go beyond the classroom, allowing them to connect with the community, learn about Kiwi culture, and develop a deeper appreciation for the environment.

A Clean Queenstown, A Lasting Impression

For many of the students, this activity was a highlight of their time in New Zealand—showing that even a simple cleanup can create meaningful cultural exchanges and lasting memories.

- Duncan Sadleir