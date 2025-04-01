Tuesday, 1 April 2025

Local motorcyclists raise funds for charity

    From L-R Richard Kennedy from Oamaru, Keith Turner from Roxburgh and Jamie Addison from Milton all registered and ready to ride.
    Lee George Russell and Rolien Ham-Geliefde from the Dunedin Military Reenactment Society brief riders on the significance of the Milton War Memorial
    Riders carry out a brief ceremony and lay wreaths at the Milton War Memorial
    Evan Jenkins, Milton Bruce RSA President, accepts a donation from Phil Herriott, Patriots Deep South Motorcycle club President on the conclusion of Saturday’s ride.

    The Deep South Ride of Respect charity ride, held in conjunction with ANZAC Day each year, was once again organised and run by the Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle club.

    Phil Herriott, club president, said it was a well-attended ride with 75 plus registered attendees, who all paid to join the ride, raising over $3000 for veteran related charities.

    The ride covered 215 kms, visiting cenotaphs and war memorials around the district, where riders were given a brief history at each stop, about who and what each memorial commemorated.

    To add some realism, the ride was also attended by members of the Dunedin Military Renactment Society who dressed in period costume and also talked at each stop.