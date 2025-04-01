Local motorcyclists raise funds for charity

The Deep South Ride of Respect charity ride, held in conjunction with ANZAC Day each year, was once again organised and run by the Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle club.

Phil Herriott, club president, said it was a well-attended ride with 75 plus registered attendees, who all paid to join the ride, raising over $3000 for veteran related charities.

The ride covered 215 kms, visiting cenotaphs and war memorials around the district, where riders were given a brief history at each stop, about who and what each memorial commemorated.

To add some realism, the ride was also attended by members of the Dunedin Military Renactment Society who dressed in period costume and also talked at each stop.